CSOs urges Wike to probe death of man in police custody

Tuesday, January 28, 2020 11:07 pm


Chima: allegedly tortured to death by police

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

A Coalition of civil societies organizations in Rivers State has called on Governor Nyesom Wike to set up a judicial Commission Inquiry to probe the alleged torture to death of the late Chima Ikwunado, auto-mechanic, in the cell of the Eagle Crack (E-Crack) Unit of the Rivers State Police Command.

The CSOs also said the proposed judicial commission of inquiry should also be saddled with the task of probing the alleged torture of four others, popularly known as the “lkokwu 4” and life-threatening injuries they are nursing in Port Harcourt Correctional Centre on trumped up charges of armed robbery and Cultistism.
Speaking on behalf of the group, Comrade Enefaa Georgewill at press conference in Port Harcourt also urged the state Governor Wike to direct the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Zacheus Adango, to set machinery in motion to ensure the urgent release of the “Ikokwu 4” before they die of injuries inflicted on them by E-Crack Unit.
The Coalition has declared tomorrow, Wednesday January 29 as “Black Wednesday” to draw attention of the Rivers Government and Public to the campaign against torture by Police and the plight of “Ikokwu 4” still in detention.
