FCTA begins payment of new minimum wage, clears N4bn arrears

Tuesday, January 28, 2020 2:08 pm


FCT Minister Malam Muahammad Bello

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says it has commenced the payment of the N30,000 National Minimum Wage to Civil Servants FCT.

The Director , FCT Treasury Department, Alhaji Ismaila Ishiaku, announce this at a news conference, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ishiaku said the minimum wage backlog arrears Of N4 billion a from April 2019 was also cleared.

He said the payment followed the agreement reached between labour and the FCT administration.

He added that the move by the FCT administration to pay minimum wage arrears at once, was to enable workers start the year on a financially stable note.

Ishiaku called on workers to re-double their efforts in the discharge of their duties,.

He assured civil servants in the FCTA of the ministers’ commitment of timely payment of salaries and other welfare packages due to them.

