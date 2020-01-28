Plateau confirms 7 cases of Lassa fever

Plateau confirms 7 cases of Lassa fever

Tuesday, January 28, 2020 12:10 pm


Lassa fever is contracted from dropping of rodents

The Commissioner for Health in Plateau, Dr Ndam Lar, on Tuesday, said that the state had recorded seven confirmed cases of Lassa fever from November 2019 till date.

Addressing a news briefing in Jos, Lar said that the state had 21 suspected cases but seven have been confirmed positive.

According to him, eight others persons tested negative while the results of the other six cases are being awaited.

The commissioner, however, said that the state has not recorded any mortality from the outbreak.

He cautioned people to maintain high level of hygiene by ensuring that their environments are kept clean to discourage rodents from entering their homes.

He further advised people to ensure that all foodstuffs and grains are stored in rodent proof containers and water stored should be covered to prevent contamination.

Ndam also called on clinicians to ensure that they observe standard infection prevention and control measures when handling suspected cases of the virus to prevent nosocomial (clinical) infection.

He urged the public to promptly report to the hospital when they have symptoms similar to malaria or thyhoid as medical intervention was key in reducing fatality rates associated with the virus.( NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    23 mins ago

    Five die, 38 injured as truck plunges into river in Ogun
    36 mins ago

    FCTA begins payment of new minimum wage, clears N4bn arrears
    53 mins ago

     N156m: Swedish company drags Heritage Bank to court
    56 mins ago

    Customs officer threatens AEDC staff with pistol – Official
    1 hour ago

    Chioma: Wife denies police ‘diabetes’ claim, begs for justice
    2 hours ago

    Second term: Miyetti Allah sends message to Gov. Bello
    5 hours ago

    Angelique Kidjo’s Grammy: Hidden Facts on Why She Won
    6 hours ago

    Amotekun: Gov. Oyetola replies Supreme Council of Sharia