Second term: Miyetti Allah sends message to Gov. Bello

The Fulani socio-cultural group, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MCBAN), has urged Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi to continue to make security of lives and property a priority of his administration.

The group made the call in a message issued in Lokoja on Tuesday to felicitate with the governor on his inauguration for a second term in office.

According to the statement, signed by Mr Suleiman Mohammed, the state Secretary of MCBAN, the appeal for security become necessary as no meaningful development can take place in any society in the absence of peace and security.

“Proovision of adequate security will give residents the needed confidence to pursue their legitimate activities without let or hindrance,” the statement said.

It called on other political parties, groups, corporate bodies and well-meaning individuals to join hands with the government and security agencies to restore a lasting peace to all nooks and cranny of the state.

While felicitating with Bello on his inauguration for a second term in office, the group urged him to continue to ensure a cordial relationship between farmers and cattle rearers in the state.

“We thank the governor for his love and care for our members in the state, we urged him to sustain this by appointing more Fulanis into his cabinet,” the statement said.

It also called on its members to continue to be law abiding and refrain from acts that are capable of disrupting the existing peace in the state.