Anger as ‘Ikokwu 4’ return with wounds allegedly from torture by police

It was a pitiful sight as the four persons arrested alongside the late Chima Ikwunado by the E-Crack Unit of Rivers Police Command were released in Port Harcourt on Thursday with wounds believed to have been inflicted on them during detention in the various parts of their bodies.

The wounds put a lie to the denials by Rivers State Police Command that its notorious Eagle Crack, E-Crack Squad did not torture the late Ikwunado who died in their cell and the four persons arrested with him.

A magistrate court presided over by Chief Magistrate Amadi Nnah, sitting in Port Harcourt on Thursday discharged and acquitted the Ikokwu four who have been in detention at Port Harcourt Correctional Centre since the 9th of January 2020 based on “mere speculations and cannot be prosecuted”.

The four men who are automechanics are – Victor Ogbonna, Osaze Friday, Ifeanyi Osuji and Ifeanyi Onyekwere were arrested on December 19, 2019 over allegations of car theft.

They were arrested when taking a vehicle belonging to their clients on a test drive after repair.



The Police had claimed that the five men stole two cars they were test-driving after repairs.

But the men claimed that they were tortured in detention to admit that they stole one of the cars they were repairing leading to the death of Chima Ikwunado, while others sustained grievous injuries.

Chief Magistrate, Amadi Nnah, acting on the “no case” advice from the Director of public Prosecution DPP, Rivers State discharged and acquitted them.

The detained men said they sustained the deep wounds during torture that starts from 11am to 5pm on daily basis with dangerous objects.

However, the there has not been any report about where Corpse of Late Chima Ikwunado is being kept yet.

