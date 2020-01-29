EFCC nabs landlord, 12 alleged fraudsters in Ibadan

Wednesday, January 29, 2020 9:40 pm


Internet Fraudsters

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The Ibadan zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, arrested a 33-year-old property owner, Stanley Ejike Awam, for allegedly habouring suspected internet fraudsters.

Stanley and 10 other suspected ‘Yahoo Boys’ were picked up at different locations of the Ibadan metropolis following actionable intelligence on their alleged illegal activities.

For men of the commission who carried out the arrest, it was a daunting task locating Stanley’s six-flat property tucked inside an isolated environment around Ologuneru Area of the Oyo State capital.

Nine suspects, including Stanley, were arrested at the premises.

Others are Henry Echefu, Usman Mustapha, Adeleke David, Olafuyi Josiah, Shorefire Ayokunmi, Riliwan Ajao, Abulsalam Abubakar and Lukman Salam.
The EFCC operatives also, on Wednesday, arrested two other suspected internet fraudsters – Adeyemo Muktarh and Bashir Mohammed. The duo were respectively picked up at Eleyele and Old Bodija areas of the ancient city.

Further investigations on the suspects are still on-going. The indicted will be charges to court as soon as possible.

Items recovered from them include three exotic cars, laptops, mobile phones and land documents.

