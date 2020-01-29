Gunmen attack Kogi ALGON chairman

Wednesday, January 29, 2020 10:31 am


File photo of typical gunmen in Nigeria

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Administrator of Ijumu Local Government Area and Kogi State AlGON Chairman, Alhaji Issa Taofiq has narrowly escaped an attack by gunmen who operated along Lokoja – Okene road.

Reports indicated that the the hoodlums shot sporadically on the vehicle of the ALGON chairman who who going to Lokoja from Ijumu from on Tuesday evening, but his driver managed to maneuver his way through.

Taofiq was going to Lokoja from Ijumu in respect of a case involving a former Commissioner in the State from his area when he encountered the hoodlums.

Confirming the incident in a telephone conversation, his media aide, Hon. Othman said it was a miraculous escape and thanked God for saving the life of his boss.

He said the matter will be reported to the Police for proper investigation and to unravel the motive behind this dastardly act.

Othman called on the people of the area to remain calm and steadfast in their prayers for the Administrator. He assured that the administrator is in good condition.

