Just in: Rivers DPP orders release of “Ikokwu 4” from prison

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The long awaited report of the Rivers State Department of Public Prosecution, DPP, on the late Chima Ikwunado and four persons detained in the Port Harcourt Correctional Centre, otherwise known as Ikokwu 4 is out.

In the report released on Wednesday morning, the DPP ordered the prison authorities to immediate release the four detained men because no criminal case has been established against them.

At the time of this report, the State Judiciary Complex premises is jammed by members of the Civil Societies Organizations, members of the public, journalists, members of the Ohaneze Indigbo waiting for the release of the four detained men.

The popular Ikokwu motorspareparts market was today shutdown in solidarity and protest for the release of the four men.

There has been public outcry over the alleged torturing to death of Chima Ikwunado and detention of his colleagues by officers of the E-Crack unit of the Rivers State Police Command. Chima and the four detained men were arrested by the police over alleged theft of two cars by the police in December.

However, the owners of the cars confirmed that they gave their cars for repairs to the arrested men who are auto mechanic.

But while Chima died in police detention, police had arraigned the four men on spurious charges of robbery.

At the time of filing this report, necessary legal documents are being perfected to effect their release

Comrade Enefaa Georgewill, head of Civil Societies Organizations was among those who piled up pressure on the justice system for the release of the Ikokwu 4.

As a mark of solidarity, today, Wednesday was declared “Black Wednesday”

