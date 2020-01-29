Laser fever: 3 persons confirmed dead in Rivers State

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Rivers state ministry of health has confirmed that three persons have so far died of Lassa fever.

The Acting Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health, Dr Chinwe Atata, confirmed this today, Wednesday,January 29 during a press briefing to give an update on the status of disease in the State,told Journalists in Port Harcourt that the ministry had earlier commenced pro-active effort for the containment of the outbreak.

Dr Stats said”we have received preminary confirmation that three of the samples tested positive to Lassa virus, the Rivers state Public Health Emergency Operation Center had earlier commenced proactive effort for containment of the outbreak.

”All hands are on deck for facility decontamination, line-listing, presumptive prophylaxis and surveillance to ensure public health safety and security of people”

Dr Atata who is also Director Planning, Research and Statistics assured that the state has procure large quantities of anti-viral agents, adding that isolated centres have also been setup across the Teaching Hospitals in the State.

Dr Atata also stated that,”the state has procured large quantities of antiviral agents and isolation centres have been designated and are being setup across the Teaching Hospitals in state in case of any eventuality, the state government is doing everything to contain the lassa virus”.

She called on residents of Rivers state to continue all necessary preventive measures and enjoined all to promote good community hygiene to prevent rodents from entering homes.

For further information or enquiry, please call08056109538, 08031888093, and 08033124314.