Omo-Agege N1m richer after dismissal of perjury suit

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege is one million naira richer after an FCT High Court sitting in Bwari dismissed a suit seeking to sack him from the Senate for allegedly lying about his conviction in the United States in the Independent National Electoral Commission form he filled to contest in the 2019 election.

The court asked originators of on a suit, Incorporated Trustees of Patriotic Youth Organisation of Nigeria to pay one million naira to the Deputy Senate President after it ruled that he has never been convicted by any court of law in the United States of America.

Justice Othman Musa ruled that the case against the Deputy Senate President in the US was a disciplinary matter which he challenged in the Supreme Court and won.

He therefore held that there was no basis for Omo-Agege to answer in the affirmative in the INEC’s Form CF001 that he has been convicted of any offence.

He ruled that the deputy senate president has not committed any perjury as canvassed by the plaintiff and thereafter dismissed the suit and awarded the cost of N1million in favour of Omo-Agege.