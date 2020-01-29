PDP wins Rep seat in Imo

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Jerry Alagbaoso of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, winner of the supplementary election for the seat of Orlu/Orsu/Oru East Federal of Constituency Imo State held last Saturday.

The returning officer of the election, Emma Anakwuba, announced the results under tight security at INEC’s office in Owerri on Tuesday.

It will be recalled that political thugs had invaded INEC’s collation centre and tore the election results during the collation of the results on Saturday.

This was after INEC has already collated results of 14 out of 18 polling units.

INEC collated results of the remaining four polling units at its headquarters in Owerri on Tuesday before announcing the winner.

The returning officer said that the PDP candidate scored 22,475 votes to emerge the winner.

He defeated the All Progressives Congress candidate, Eddy Iheanacho who got 20, 814 votes.

He said: ” That Jerry Alagbaoso of the PDP having scored highest number of votes and satisfied the requirements of the law is returned elected.”