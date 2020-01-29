What Caused the Balogun Market, Lagos, Fire Disaster

Today, Balogun Market on Lagos Island, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, went up in flames. This is another gory chapter in the series of fire disaster ravaging Lagos in recent times.

The fire, according to media reports, “started in a four-storey plaza at Martin Street, beside Great Nigeria Limited, Leventis Bus Stop, Lagos Island.”

According to Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, spokesman, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, on arrival at the scene of the incident, it was discovered that a four-storey plaza had been gutted by fire. He revealed the cause was as a result of improper storage of fuel.

In his words:“This fire has escalated to adjoining buildings totaling seven (7) in number and now is being contained by the Emergency responders-Lagos State Fire Service and the Federal Fire Service and NPA Fire Service. Seven buildings are affected and one has collapsed.

“All responders are on ground and progress is being made. We urge for calm and will provide further updates,” said Oke-Osanyintolu, LASEMA’s Director General.

So far, eight buldings have been affected.