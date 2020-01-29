What Caused the Balogun Market, Lagos, Fire Disaster

What Caused the Balogun Market, Lagos, Fire Disaster

Wednesday, January 29, 2020 1:59 pm


A building in Balogun Market on fire

Today, Balogun Market on Lagos Island, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, went up in flames. This is another gory chapter in the series of fire disaster ravaging Lagos in recent times.

The fire, according to media reports, “started in a four-storey plaza at Martin Street, beside Great Nigeria Limited, Leventis Bus Stop, Lagos Island.”

According to Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, spokesman, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, on arrival at the scene of the incident, it was discovered that a four-storey plaza had been gutted by fire. He revealed the cause was as a result of improper storage of fuel.

In his words:“This fire has escalated to adjoining buildings totaling seven (7) in number and now is being contained by the Emergency responders-Lagos State Fire Service and the Federal Fire Service and NPA Fire Service. Seven buildings are affected and one has collapsed.

“All responders are on ground and progress is being made. We urge for calm and will provide further updates,” said Oke-Osanyintolu, LASEMA’s Director General.

So far, eight buldings have been affected.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    53 mins ago

    Laser fever: 3 persons confirmed dead in Rivers State
    1 hour ago

    Omo-Agege N1m richer after dismissal of perjury suit
    3 hours ago

    How you can resist the other woman!
    3 hours ago

    Just in: Rivers DPP orders release of “Ikokwu 4” from prison
    4 hours ago

    Agba Jalingo: Governor Ayade the chief prosecuting witness!
    4 hours ago

    Naira Marley is a Menace to any Society
    5 hours ago

    Real issues in Fayemi’s Daily Trust interview
    6 hours ago

    Gunmen attack Kogi ALGON chairman