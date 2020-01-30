17 injured, 4 buildings collapsed in Lagos fire incident

The Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu has confirmed that a total of 17 people sustained injuries, including a pregnant woman and firefighter at another inferno in Lagos.

Oke-Osanyintolu made the disclosure in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the Martins fire outbreak scene at about 9:30 p,m. in Lagos on Wednesday.

According to him, a total of 17 people sustained injuries, 15 were treated at the scene and discharged, while the remaining two a pregnant woman and a firefighter had been hospitalised.

He said that the pregnant woman injury was as a result of shock she experienced and the Lagos State Fire Service Staff (firefighter) sustained injuries from one of the collapsed building.

“A total of nine buildings were severely affected, four had already collapsed and being leveled to ground zero having failed integrity tests.

”The remaining five buildings also affected will be subjected to testing; those that fail will also be demolished.

” The bulk of the fire has been curtailed, while some pockets remain along with some residual sparks and the fire services continue in their efforts to fully extinguish the flames,” Oke-Osanyintolu told NAN.

He, however, urged Lagos residents and traders to remain calm and assured them of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to the safety and security of all in the state.

Also speaking, the Director General, Lagos State Safety Commission, (LASSC), Mr Lanre Mojola, expressed disappointment over another fire outbreak, which took place at Martins again in 2020.

Mojola said that his team were at the market on Jan. 19 to sensitise them to the need to ensure safety in the market to avoid fire outbreak, which lead to lost of lives and valuable goods in 2019. He said that it was unfortunate that in spite of the awareness another disaster took place again, adding that the commission would increase its sensitisation until the traders comply with the vision and mission of Gov. Sanwo-Olu on safety of lives and property.