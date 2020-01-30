2023: Why PDP will not talk about zoning now – Secondus

2023: Why PDP will not talk about zoning now – Secondus

Thursday, January 30, 2020 11:19 pm


Prince Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it was at the moment concerned with rebuilding the party than zoning of 2023 presidential ticket of the party.
The National Chairman of PDP, Mr Uche Secondus, told newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, that the party was preparing itself to win election in the future, while the issue of zoning would be looked into at the appropriate time
“Today we are more concerned in rebuilding our party.  When the time comes for the nomination of a Presidential candidate the party will come out with its position.
“You know the Constitution allows everybody, whether you are from north, whether you are from south to contest.
“No one is going to stop anyone from contesting even when it is zoned to a particular region, and I have been talking about in the past.
“So, every person still has a right to contest; so, if you are qualified and desire to run for the office of the President you are free to contest,” Secondus said.
When asked if the party was considering a merger, Secondus said it could happen if there was need for it.
“Why not, when the time comes, if there is need for people to pull their resources and pull their strength together, it can happen, it is possible.
“Our focus is in making sure that our party is strong and viral and ready to win elections.
Secondus said that the party’s national leaders were working hard with its members and leaders in Edo, to win the state forthcoming governorship election.
“We are working very hard in Edo state. We met with the leadership and stakeholders of Edo state last week.
“I believe that our people are coming together, very strong and you are aware that state belongs to PDP before the APC took it from us. So we are working hard to regain Edo,” he said.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    55 mins ago

    Benue Govt. to recruit 5,000 primary school teachers in 2020
    1 hour ago

    WHO declares coronavirus a global health emergency
    1 hour ago

    Senate probes NNPC over ailing refineries
    2 hours ago

    UK to assist Nigeria retrieve stolen Ife Bronze Head
    2 hours ago

    EU member states give final Brexit seal of approval
    2 hours ago

    Gov. Bagudu appoints 140 aides
    5 hours ago

    Kidnappers to face death penalty in Plateau – Gov. Lalong
    5 hours ago

    Just in: El-Rufai raises minimum pension to N30,000