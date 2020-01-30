Africa’s current debts stand at $500bn–AfDB

The African Development Bank (AfDB) says the total debt stock of Africa, both external and domestic currently stands at 500 billion dollars.

The AfDB President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina disclosed this during a public presentation of African Economic Outlook 2020 in Abidjan on Thursday.

He said Median Debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) had risen from 38 per cent in 2008 to 54 per cent in 2018.

The AfDB boss quickly added that in spite this development, there was no need for panic button but though there was need to tackle rising debt levels.

He said even with this, Africa as a continent did not have a systemic debt crisis.