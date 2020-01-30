Bank robbery: 3 to die by hanging in Osun

Bank robbery: 3 to die by hanging in Osun

Thursday, January 30, 2020 4:49 pm


Death by hanging (Justice(

Justice Jide Falola of Osun State High Court in Ikirun on Thursday sentenced three men to death for bank robbery.

Delivering judgment, Justice Falola held that the prosecution counsel proved his case against the convicts, Nuhu Jimoh, Ndubisi David and Aderibigbe Oluwasenu beyond reasonable doubt.

The judge said the gun recovered from the convicts during the bank robbery be forfeited to the Nigeria Police, while the money recovered from them be forfeited to Osun Government.

The convicts were first arraigned on June 29, 2017, on 10 count charge of conspiracy, armed robbery, murder, illegal possession of firearms and others.

The State Counsel, Mr Biodun Badiora said the offences were contrary to Section 6(b), 1(1) & (2)(a) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap R11 L.F.N, 2004, Section 319 of the Criminal Code Law Cap. 34 Laws of Osun State, 2002, and Section 3 of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap R11 L.F.N, 2004, respectively.

Badiora told the court that the convicts on Feb. 12, 2016 at about 3:30 pm, in a coordinated bank robbery, attacked First Bank, Union Bank and Skye Bank, situated along the same street in Ikirun, simultaneously.

The prosecution counsel said during the robbery, combined team of policemen from Iragbiji police Division, Ikirun police Patrol Team and Special Anti-robbery Squad, responded to distress call and gun duel ensued between the armed robbers and the policemen at the scene.

He said investigations revealed that seven members of armed gang were killed by police at the scene of crime, while some others escaped with gunshots injuries.

He said seven assorted ammunitions including AK-47 gun Israeli and Russian made and  N7, 486,300.00  taken from the banks were recovered by the Police.

Badiora said five witnesses were called and 30 exhibits tendered.

Defence counsel Sunday Atofarati and Ajibade Omoyajowo, pleaded with the Judge to temper justice with mercy.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    7 mins ago

    New Instagram records excites Cristiano Ronaldo
    38 mins ago

    Late Chima: Pastor promises scholarship, other goodies for family
    2 hours ago

    Throwback: Our war against Boko Haram- Buratai
    3 hours ago

    Housewife to spend 2 weeks in prison for calling neighbour a ”prostitute”
    4 hours ago

    Buhari presides over National Security Council meeting
    5 hours ago

    N500m libel suit: The Guardian, Falana settle out of court
    6 hours ago

    How You Can Prevent, Fix Infertility
    6 hours ago

    Why the north will never allow restructuring