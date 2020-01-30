Benue Govt. to recruit 5,000 primary school teachers in 2020

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has approved the recruitment of 5,000 primary school teachers to fill existing vacancies in schools across the state.

Mr Terver Akase, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Makurdi.

According to Akase, the recruitment of the primary school teachers will commence this year.

“The Governor has already set up a committee headed by Commissioner for Education, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar, to provide modalities for employment of the 5,000 teachers.

“They must be holders of Nigerian Certificate in Education (NCE) and Bachelor of Education Degrees.

“This is one decision among many others taken by this administration in fulfillment of Governor Samuel Ortom’s promise to strengthen education.

“The Governor believes that the Benue child deserves the very best level of education and to achieve the target, he has decided that the starting point is to raise the quality of manpower we have in the state,” he said.

Akase said that Gov. Ortom had also taken steps to reposition the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), to curb sharp practices in payment of teachers’ wages and redundancy.

He said that the recent tour of some schools by the governor was to ascertain the level of work needed to be done in such schools to make them befitting for academic activities.

He reaffirmed the resolve of the state government to prosecute those found to be diverting the new furniture procured for primary schools across the state for personal use.

He said that the recent upgrade of Akawe Torkula College of Advanced and Professional Studies, Makurdi and Akperan Orshi College of Agriculture,Yandev to polytechnics would enable the institutions meet accreditation requirements set by the National Board for Technical Education.

He thanked the Benue people for the support given to the governor and assured them of better days ahead.