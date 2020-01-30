Ebonyi govt ask women to apply to drive electric powered tricycles

The Ebonyi Government has asked qualified women to submit their applications to drive new electric powered tricycles it has procured to cushion the transportation challenges of the state.

Mr Uchenna Orji, State Commissioner for Information and Orientation who announced this in a statement in Abakaliki on Sunday, said the state government will also be setting up of an electric tricycle workshop, electric charging point and wielding team to dismantle, assemble and fabricate parts of the electric tricycles.

According to him, applicant must be within the ages of 18 and 45, resident within Abakaliki metropolis, operate as service providers only, among other requirements.

He said application must be submitted to his office.

Orji who is also the Acting Commissioner for Human Capital Development and Monitoring, said in the statement that the move also showed the government’s determination to reduce poverty as the initiative was part of the government’s zero oil initiative.

“It will cushion the transportation burdens of civil servants, students of Ebonyi vocational college and will ply the old and new Government House, centenary city among areas.

“All applications must be submitted with relevant documents not later than Feb.17, 2020 and is for female drivers only,” he added.