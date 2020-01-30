Gov. Bagudu appoints 140 aides

Thursday, January 30, 2020 10:04 pm


Governor Bagudu

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state, has approved the appointment of 40 Special Advisers (SAs) and 100 Senior Special Assistants (SSAs).

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Babale Yauri, made the disclosure at a news conference in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

“After the maiden meeting of the state executive council held at the council chamber today, all the executive council members have resolved to work together to support Bagudu in achieving the desired result for the development of the state,” he said.

Yauri said that Bagudu has also assigned portfolios to the newly appointed commissioners in the state adding that the posting and appointment were with immediate effect.

Some of the Commissioners are Hajiya Ramatu Gulma, Ministry of Justice; Alhaji Ibrahim Augie, Ministry of Finance; Alhaji Kangiwa, Ministry of Water Resources; Alhaji Kaliel Gidado, Ministry of Youth and Sports; Hajiya Rakiya Ayuba, Ministry of Commerce and Industry; and Alhaji Mamuda Warra, Ministry of Information and Culture.(

