Housewife to spend 2 weeks in prison for calling neighbour a ”prostitute”

A Shari’a Court sitting in Rigasa, Kaduna on Thursday sentenced a housewife, Mariya Muhammad, to two weeks imprisonment for calling her neighbour a prostitute.

The Judge, Dahiru Bamalli, sentenced Muhammad after she pleaded guilty to defamation of character.

Bamalli did not give her an option to pay a fine.

Earlier, the normal complainant, Hajiya Karima Sani, who resides in Rigasa area of Kaduna, told the court that she and Muhammad had lived like typical neighbours.

”We have had good and bad days. We have had misunderstandings and quarrels.

“I decided to file a suit against her because she called me a prostitute and I am not. I am a married woman”, she said.

On her part the convict said:”I called her a prostitute because she has also called me names in the past’.