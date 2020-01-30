Housewife to spend 2 weeks in prison for calling neighbour a ”prostitute”

Housewife to spend 2 weeks in prison for calling neighbour a ”prostitute”

Thursday, January 30, 2020 2:32 pm


court

A Shari’a Court sitting in Rigasa, Kaduna on Thursday sentenced a housewife, Mariya Muhammad, to two weeks imprisonment for calling her neighbour a prostitute.

The Judge, Dahiru Bamalli, sentenced Muhammad after she pleaded guilty to defamation of character.

Bamalli did not give her an option to pay a fine.

Earlier, the normal complainant, Hajiya Karima Sani, who resides in Rigasa area of Kaduna, told the court that she and Muhammad had lived like typical neighbours.

”We have had good and bad days. We have had misunderstandings and quarrels.

“I decided to file a suit against her because she called me a prostitute and I am not. I am a married woman”, she said.

On her part the convict said:”I called her a prostitute because she has also called me names in the past’.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Buhari presides over National Security Council meeting
    3 hours ago

    N500m libel suit: The Guardian, Falana settle out of court
    4 hours ago

    How You Can Prevent, Fix Infertility
    4 hours ago

    Why the north will never allow restructuring
    6 hours ago

    Gov. Sule urges Fulani youths to shun crime
    6 hours ago

    Kano enrolls 58, 986 tricycle into new tracker system
    6 hours ago

    Police burst “one chance’’ robbery syndicate in Enugu
    6 hours ago

    Strange disease kills 4, 15 hospitalised in Benue – Officials