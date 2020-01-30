How herdsmen attacked me in my farm –   Ortom

Thursday, January 30, 2020 7:46 am


Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State

By Nehru Odeh

Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom,  has revealed how he was attacked by suspected herdsmen in his farm located along Makurdi-Naka road in Makurdi, Benue statel, last week. He disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Makurdi, Benue State.

“Just last week I was on my farm that is situated in the outskirts of Makurdi town when armed herdsmen came there and shot at me. They also shot at the vehicle of our Livestock Guards who came there and shattered it. We had to call the joint military security team, Operation Whirl Stroke, OPWS, who came and saved the situation” Ortom said

Ortom expressed concerns that herdsmen are allowed to carry sophisticated weapons while farmers are arrested for holding machetes in the farm;  adding that  herdsmen no longer look for grazing lands and that  he was ready to defend the interest of his people. He also  said Nigeria is no longer in the 50s and 60s when cows were grazing for free.

“Anti- open grazing prohibition law is still in force and anyone who wants to do business of animal husbandry must embrace ranching,” the Governor declared. He stated that the ranching law is not  aimed at t anyone but at  protecting farmers and herdsmen.

The governor, however, vowed never to succumb to pressure  to intimidate him for speaking up for his people. He also reiterated  his call for the  arrest and prosecution of Miyetti Allah leaders for allegedly instigating violence against farmers in Benue state. Benue state has recorded one of the highest numbers of farmers/herdsmen attacks in the country.

