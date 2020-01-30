Igbo, Yoruba among Gov. Zulum’s new advisers

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno, on Wednesday, inaugurated 26 Special Advisers (SAs) to assist him in running the affairs of the state.

Among the aides, are Mr Kesta Ogualili, a native of Dunukofia local government area of Anambra state and Mr Yusuf Alao, who hails from Ogbomosho local government area of Oyo state.

Mr Isa Gusau, the Special Adviser to the governor on Public Relations and Strategy, disclosed this in a statement in Maiduguri on Wednesday.

Gusau said that the state deputy governor, Umar Kadafur, presided over the inauration ceremony of the appointees on Wednesday at the Government House, Maiduguri.

He said that the governor had on Jan. 9, approved the appointment of the 26 SAs including the two non-indigenes in recognition of their support to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state.

Gusau explained that the appointment of the SAs has been ranked next to that of the commissioner, adding that the categories were placed on same salaries and allowances.

He quoted the governor as urging the appointees to live to the expectations and contribute to the attainment of the ten- development agenda of the state government.

The governor’s aide listed the appointees to include: Sheikh Modu Mustapha, Ali Damasak, Mustapha Bulu, Hussaini Gambo, Bukar Ardoram, Tukur Mshelia, and Tijjani Goni.

Others are Mustapha Sandabe, Gadau Ngurno, Mohammed Maulud, Bole Kachallah, Abdulrahman Abdulkarim, Bashir Maidugu, Bukar Konduga, Umoru Gaya and Ali Zangeri.

Also on the list were Tukur Ibrahim, Tijjani Kukawa, Abba Gubio, Gana Badu, Adamu Chibok and Ahmed Asheikh-Zarma.

Two females; Mrs Inna Galadima, a former commissioner of Women Affairs in the state and Zarah Bukar, an APC stalwart also made the list.