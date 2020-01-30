Kano enrolls 58, 986 tricycle into new tracker system

Alhaji Baffa Dan-Agundi, the Managing Director, Kano State Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA), says it has enrolled 58, 986 tricycle operators in the new tracker system introduced to curb crimes in the state.

Dan-Agundi made the disclosure at a press conference on Wednesday in Kano on the distribution of the trackers.

He disclosed that 44, 313 of the 58, 986 registered tricycle operators paid the sum of N362. 9 million to facilitate installation of the tracker device on their machines.

According to him, the agency had designated 100 major streets for the installation of the trackers which would be mounted on poles to monitor movement of the tricycles in the metropolis.

“Already, the tracker system has started working as we have traced one person who ran away with someone belongings in his tricycle.

“We have got the rider who ran away with his passenger’s properties, we know him and we will pick him and hand him over to the police. We are going to ban him from the trade,” he said.

Dan-Agundi dismissed as misleading, insinuations that the revenue accrued from the tracker registration exercise were missing.

The director explained that registration fees were paid through a bank account domiciled with the state treasury.

“We got the rumour peddlers and we will take legal measures to forestall future occurrence of the act.

“The tracker system is attached to the agency’s mobile communication and Identity Cards (IDs) will be issued to the operators, to facilitate easy identification of those found wanting,” he added.

According to him, the registration exercise would closed on Wednesday, warning that defaulters would be sanctioned.

Also speaking, Mansur Tanimu, the Chairman of the Tricycle Riders Association, pledged support to the agency to enable it to discharge its mandate.