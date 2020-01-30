Kogi: Gov. Bello allocates portfolio to new commissioners

Thursday, January 30, 2020 12:24 am
Richard Elesho/ Lokoja
Kogi State Governor, Alh. Yahaya Bello has performed the inauguration of 17 new Commissioners who will serve on the State Executive Council, EXCO.
The swearing in ceremony was performed Wednesday in Government House, Lokoja.
After administering their oat of office, the commissioners were assigned their various ministries as follows:
1- Muhammed SANI IBRAHIM, SAN – Attorney General, and Commissioner for Justice
2- Asiru Asiwaju Idris – Finance, Budget and Economic Planning
3- Saka Haruna – Health
4- Abdulsalam Ozigi Deedat – Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs
5- Daniel Oneal Ejigbo – Rural Development
6- Abubakar Sadiq Ohere – Works and Housing
7- Kingsley Olorunfemi Fanwo – Information
8- David Apeh -Agriculture
9- Wemi Jones Ojo – Education, Science and Technology
10- Omofaiye Adewale – Environment
11- Isah Idachaba – Culture and Tourism
12- Joseph Baron Okwoli – Transportation
13- Gabriel Yunusa Olofu – Commerce and Industry
14- Fatima Kabir Buba – Women Affairs and Social Development
15- Abdulmumin Danga – Water Resources
16- Idris Musa – Youths and Sports Development
17- Abubakar Bashir Mohammed – Solid Minerals and Natural Resources
In a related development, the State House of Assembly has granted approval to Gov. Yahaya Bello to appiont 30 Special Advisers.
The House at its sitting Wednesday granted the approval following a letter by the governor to that effect.
