Kogi: Gov. Bello allocates portfolio to new commissioners

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Kogi State Governor, Alh. Yahaya Bello has performed the inauguration of 17 new Commissioners who will serve on the State Executive Council, EXCO.

The swearing in ceremony was performed Wednesday in Government House, Lokoja.

After administering their oat of office, the commissioners were assigned their various ministries as follows:

1- Muhammed SANI IBRAHIM, SAN – Attorney General, and Commissioner for Justice

2- Asiru Asiwaju Idris – Finance, Budget and Economic Planning

3- Saka Haruna – Health

4- Abdulsalam Ozigi Deedat – Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs

5- Daniel Oneal Ejigbo – Rural Development

6- Abubakar Sadiq Ohere – Works and Housing

7- Kingsley Olorunfemi Fanwo – Information

8- David Apeh -Agriculture

9- Wemi Jones Ojo – Education, Science and Technology

10- Omofaiye Adewale – Environment

11- Isah Idachaba – Culture and Tourism

12- Joseph Baron Okwoli – Transportation

13- Gabriel Yunusa Olofu – Commerce and Industry

14- Fatima Kabir Buba – Women Affairs and Social Development

15- Abdulmumin Danga – Water Resources

16- Idris Musa – Youths and Sports Development

17- Abubakar Bashir Mohammed – Solid Minerals and Natural Resources

In a related development, the State House of Assembly has granted approval to Gov. Yahaya Bello to appiont 30 Special Advisers.

The House at its sitting Wednesday granted the approval following a letter by the governor to that effect.