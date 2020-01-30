Late Chima: Pastor promises scholarship, other goodies for family

….Offers free antenatal, postnatal care and free accommodation for 8-month old pregnant Wife

…Funds to start up business after delivery

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

As the clamour for justice for late Chima Ikwunado, the Auto-Mechanic allegedly tortured to death in the cell of the notorius Eagle Crack unit of Rivers Police Command continues, the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere has awarded an educational scholarship, up to University level, to his yet to be born child.

The wife of the late Ikwunado, Mrs Adaugo, is eight months pregnant.

Addressing the family of the late auto mechanic during a visit at his home in Port Harcourt, in company of an activist, Comrade Phils, Apostle Chinyere said he may not be able to raise late Chima from the dead, but will ensure that his family does not lack any thing after his death.

The cleric, known mostly for his humanitarian support to the downtrodden in the society, like offering free education for the children of poor, free Health care, free accommodation for widows, the displaced, repentant prostitutes ,cultists and armed robbers, added that the pregnant wife of the late mechanic and her unborn child are now the responsibilities of his church.

He also promised to ensure she delivers her baby safely at the OPM Free Hospital without charges and her accommodation, feeding and clothing will be fully catered for afterwards.