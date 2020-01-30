New Instagram records excites Cristiano Ronaldo

New Instagram records excites Cristiano Ronaldo

Thursday, January 30, 2020 4:59 pm


Cristiano Ronaldo:

Portuguese professional footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro, is excited by his new record as the the highest followed celebrity on Instagram.

The 34 year-old soccer player took to his instagram handle on Thursday @ Christiano, to share a post alongside a short video to celebrate the feat on the American photo and video-sharing social networking platform owned by Facebook.

“Wow 200 million!!! Thank you to each and every one of you for sharing this journey with me every day!!’’, Ronaldo said in the post.

The short video documents part of Ronaldo’s history in football, family, friends and achievements.

The video has inscriptions like;` CR7 instagram 200m journey’, `Pushing The Limits’, `Family And Friends Always’, ` Just Do It’, and ‘The Most Awarded Player In Football’.

His fans also congratulated him, as one wrote @Senga_Menga “King of all time’’; @ kakasccp 1910 “ The best’’.

For January 2020, the most-followed person, is footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, with over 200 million followers and the most-followed woman is singer Ariana Grande, with over 173 million followers.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro is a Portuguese professional footballer, who plays for ‘Serie A’ with Juventus’ and captains the Portuguese national team.

The football star has won football awards like; `European Golden Shoe’, `FIFA World Player of The Year’, `Ballon d’Or’, among others and he is blessed with three kids.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    16 mins ago

    Bank robbery: 3 to die by hanging in Osun
    36 mins ago

    Late Chima: Pastor promises scholarship, other goodies for family
    2 hours ago

    Throwback: Our war against Boko Haram- Buratai
    3 hours ago

    Housewife to spend 2 weeks in prison for calling neighbour a ”prostitute”
    3 hours ago

    Buhari presides over National Security Council meeting
    5 hours ago

    N500m libel suit: The Guardian, Falana settle out of court
    6 hours ago

    How You Can Prevent, Fix Infertility
    6 hours ago

    Why the north will never allow restructuring