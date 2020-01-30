Police burst “one chance’’ robbery syndicate in Enugu

The Police in Enugu State has nabbed a syndicate that specialises in loitering around bank premises with vehicles with intent of picking up bank customers and robbing them.

The command Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement issued in Enugu that the syndicate usually use “one chance’’ method to operate within Enugu metropolis.

Ndukwe said that the suspected syndicate, made up of two members, was arrested at about 3.30 p.m. on Jan 20.

He said that the feat was achieved by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the state based on reliable information.

He gave the names of the suspects as Ali Obasi, 45, and Onyebuchi Etiti, 23.

“A notorious gang specialised in loitering around banks’ premises with intent to monitor and rob bank customers of huge amount of money were arrested by operatives of SARS.

“They were arrested in an attempt to steal monies and other valuables from unsuspecting customers within different banks’ premises in Enugu.

“The suspects confessed to the crime and other similar crimes they have perpetrated in Imo and Abia States as well as other parts of Enugu State,’’ he said.

The spokesman said that the police operatives recovered three master keys and a black Volkswagen Vento car with registration number KRK 125 AA from the suspects.

He noted that the suspects would be charged to court after conclusion of investigation on their nefarious activities.