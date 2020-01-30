Police rescue missing Inspector in Edo

The Police Command in Edo on Wednesday said that a police officer missing during a rescue operation in Ofutebe community, a riverine community between Owan West and Ovia North East local government areas, has been rescued.

This was contained in a statement by DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Edo Police Command and made available to the News Agency by of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin.

According to Nwabuzor, the officer was rescued on Jan. 28 by a search party led by CSP Abdullahi Wase, the Divisional Police Officer Ekiadolor Divisional Headquarters in collaboration with the Vigilant Group and the Hunters.

He explained that the team were dispatched to the scene of crime where the officer, Insp. Ogundele Sunday, adding that after a rigorous search, the officer was sighted on Ofe River inside a boat and he was rescued with his riffle.

He added that the officer was immediately taken to the hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

He explained that on Jan. 25, at about 1100 hours, one Mr Joshua Igbashiro of Ofutebe Community had reported a case of murder, which had occurred on Jan. 24, at Ekiadolor Police Divisional Headquarters, Benin.

Nwabuzor said the Divisional Police officer, Ekiadolor Division detailed Police operatives led by the District Officer (D.O) Owan Police Station, ASP Okodomi with 11 men from the Vigilante Group of Nigeria and the village Hunters to the Community for the arrest of the suspect and recovery of the gun.

“Unfortunately while the team of Policemen were on board in a boat to cross over Ofe River heading to Ofutebe Community near Owan Community in Ovia North East Local Government area of Edo State, some suspected herdsmen ambushed them, fired sporadically at them.

“In the process, ASP Monday Ogeide and the complainant were shot on their hands, while Inspector Ogundele Sunday was not seen immediately after the attack.

“Consequently, the Command on receiving the report of the incident mobilized a back-up team who rescued ASP Monday Ogeide and the complainant and rushed them to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

“On the 28th day of January, 2020, a search party led by CSP Abdullahi Wase, the Divisional Police Officer Ekiadolor Divisional Headquarters in collaboration with the Vigilant Group and the hunters were dispatched to the scene of crime in search of Inspector Ogundele Sunday.

“After a rigorous and diligent search, the officer was sighted on Ofe River inside a boat and he was rescued alive with his riffle. He was immediately taken to the Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment,” Nwabuzor said.

The PPRO said that the Commissioner of Police in Edo, Mr Lawan Jimeta has appealed to all parties in the case to remain calm and go about their legitimate businesses.

He added that the police was on top of the situation, adding that the command would arrest those that carried out the act and charge them to court accordingly.