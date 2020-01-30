Why the north will never allow restructuring

Thursday, January 30, 2020 11:12 am
By Annkio Briggs
Out of the total of 360 House of Reps members, the entire South has 169, while the North has 191.
Here is the breakdown:
South East
Imo 10 Reps
Abia 8 Reps
Ebonyi 6 Reps
Anambra 11 Reps
Enugu 8 Reps Total= 43.
South South
Akwa Ibom 10 Reps
Bayelsa 5 Reps
Cross River 8 Reps
Delta 10 Reps
Edo 9 Reps
Rivers 13 Reps Total= 55 Reps.
SOUTHEAST & SOUTHSOUTH GRAND TOTAL =98 only.
South West
Ekiti 6 Reps
Lagos 24 Reps
Ogun 9 Reps
Ondo 9 Reps
Oyo 14 Reps
Osun 9 Reps Total = 71 Reps.
North West
Kano 24 Reps
Kaduna 16 Reps
Jigawa 11 Reps
Katsina 15 reps
Kebbi 8 Reps
Sokoto 11 Reps
Zamfara 7 Reps Total = 92 Reps.
North East
Adamawa 8 Reps
Bauchi 12 Reps
Borno 10 reps
Gombe 6 Reps
Taraba 6 Reps
Yobe 6 Reps Total = 48 Reps.
North Central
Benue 11 Reps
Kogi 9 Reps
Kwara 6 Reps
Nassarawa 5 Reps
Plateau 8 Reps
Niger 10 Reps Total = 49 Reps.
FCT 2 Reps.
GRAND TOTAL OF THE NORTH =191
The question is, how dare you upstage this people in a vote?
Even if Southeast, South-south and Southwest joined together cannot upstage the North.
More facts coming…
INJUSTICE OF OIL ALLOCATION IN NIGERIA (1)
North Central receives 20%;
CONTRIBUTES 0.00%.
North East receives 16%;
CONTRIBUTES 0.00%.
North West receives 21%;
CONTRIBUTES 0.00%.
Every month, the 19 Northern states receive a minimum of 57% of 100% of oil revenue to which they CONTRIBUTE 0.00%.
South West receives 16%;
CONTRIBUTES 3.97%.
South East receives 11.00%;
CONTRIBUTES 25.07%.
South South receives 15.00%;
CONTRIBUTES 70.64%.
More facts…
LGAs in NIGERIA:
Nigeria has 774 LGAs.
The North has 19 states, and the 19 states have 419 LGAs.
The South has 17 states, and the 17 states have 357 LGAs.
Working with the data from the office of the Accountant General as published by the Ministry of Finance (2013 April), the 357 LGAs of the 17 southern states receive 45.1% of what they contribute is 100%.
The 419 LGAs of the 19 Northern states receive 54.9% of what they contribute is 0.00%. So those hoping for a hopeless hope for restructuring should wake up. The north will Never allow restructuring because they know that they can’t survive in a level playing ground.
–Annkio Briggs is an English-born Nigerian ( born to a British mother and an Ijaw marine engineer) environmental and human rights activist. She is the founder and executive director of a non-governmental organization, Agape Birthrights.
Leave a Reply