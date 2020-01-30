Why the north will never allow restructuring

By Annkio Briggs

Out of the total of 360 House of Reps members, the entire South has 169, while the North has 191.

Here is the breakdown:

South East

Imo 10 Reps

Abia 8 Reps

Ebonyi 6 Reps

Anambra 11 Reps

Enugu 8 Reps Total= 43.

South South

Akwa Ibom 10 Reps

Bayelsa 5 Reps

Cross River 8 Reps

Delta 10 Reps

Edo 9 Reps

Rivers 13 Reps Total= 55 Reps.

SOUTHEAST & SOUTHSOUTH GRAND TOTAL =98 only.

South West

Ekiti 6 Reps

Lagos 24 Reps

Ogun 9 Reps

Ondo 9 Reps

Oyo 14 Reps

Osun 9 Reps Total = 71 Reps.

North West

Kano 24 Reps

Kaduna 16 Reps

Jigawa 11 Reps

Katsina 15 reps

Kebbi 8 Reps

Sokoto 11 Reps

Zamfara 7 Reps Total = 92 Reps.

North East

Adamawa 8 Reps

Bauchi 12 Reps

Borno 10 reps

Gombe 6 Reps

Taraba 6 Reps

Yobe 6 Reps Total = 48 Reps.

North Central

Benue 11 Reps

Kogi 9 Reps

Kwara 6 Reps

Nassarawa 5 Reps

Plateau 8 Reps

Niger 10 Reps Total = 49 Reps.

FCT 2 Reps.

GRAND TOTAL OF THE NORTH =191

The question is, how dare you upstage this people in a vote?

Even if Southeast, South-south and Southwest joined together cannot upstage the North.

More facts coming…

INJUSTICE OF OIL ALLOCATION IN NIGERIA (1)

North Central receives 20%;

CONTRIBUTES 0.00%.

North East receives 16%;

CONTRIBUTES 0.00%.

North West receives 21%;

CONTRIBUTES 0.00%.

Every month, the 19 Northern states receive a minimum of 57% of 100% of oil revenue to which they CONTRIBUTE 0.00%.

South West receives 16%;

CONTRIBUTES 3.97%.

South East receives 11.00%;

CONTRIBUTES 25.07%.

South South receives 15.00%;

CONTRIBUTES 70.64%.

More facts…

LGAs in NIGERIA:

Nigeria has 774 LGAs.

The North has 19 states, and the 19 states have 419 LGAs.

The South has 17 states, and the 17 states have 357 LGAs.

Working with the data from the office of the Accountant General as published by the Ministry of Finance (2013 April), the 357 LGAs of the 17 southern states receive 45.1% of what they contribute is 100%.

The 419 LGAs of the 19 Northern states receive 54.9% of what they contribute is 0.00%. So those hoping for a hopeless hope for restructuring should wake up. The north will Never allow restructuring because they know that they can’t survive in a level playing ground.

–Annkio Briggs is an English-born Nigerian ( born to a British mother and an Ijaw marine engineer) environmental and human rights activist. She is the founder and executive director of a non-governmental organization, Agape Birthrights.