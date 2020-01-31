Breaking: Finally, Trump slams visa ban on Nigeria, 5 other countries

US President Donald Trump has finally implemented the much anticipated restriction of issuance of visa to Nigeria and five other countries.

It was learnt that the proclamation approving the visa ban which will be effective from 22 February will be signed later on Friday by President Trump in Washington D.C.

Washington Post .com reports that the new countries that with the ban, citizens of Nigeria, Eritrea, Tanzania, Sudan, Kyrgyzstan and Myanmar will be banned from immigrating to the United States without a visa waiver as of Feb. 22, joining currently banned countries Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, North Korea and certain government officials from Venezuela.

Democrats blasted the widely anticipated expansion of the policy as “clearly discriminatory” against people from predominantly black and Muslim nations.

Department of Homeland Security and State Department said the measure will restrict ability of citizens from the countries to get certain immigration visas, but it is not a blanket travel ban.

US officials cited national security for as reason the visa restriction as they argued that countries affected do not meet requirements for information-sharing and passport security.