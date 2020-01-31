Chieftaincy tussle claims 3 lives in Kogi

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

At least three persons have been killed and several houses burnt in the ancient town of Ankpa in Kogi State over a lingering chieftaincy crisis.

The tussle is over the selection of a village head for the Akwu community.

It was learnt that the two clans of the community are laying claim to the position of village head.

The crisis deteriorated on Wednesday night to an open for all fight leading to the deaths.

Sources who pleaded anonymity said that the disagreement over the Onu Akwu stool has been on for years and had led to litigation.

“We were sleeping when we heard commotion from the eastern part of the community and when I came out, some houses were already on fire,” said a source.

He noted that 20 houses were razed in the clash which lasted over five hours.

According to him: “We retrieved three bodies and evacuated many injured to health centers and hospitals in Ankpa and environs.”

Among the houses burnt were those of the administrator for Ankpa LGA, Mr. John Aduga, whose kinsman is said to be one of the contenders to the chieftaincy.

The Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, William Aya, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP, confirmed the incident on Thursday.