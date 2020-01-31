EFCC arraigns ex-banker, wife for alleged fraud 

EFCC arraigns ex-banker, wife for alleged fraud 

Friday, January 31, 2020 3:01 pm


Justice

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Kano Zonal Office on January 30, 2020 arraigned one Shehu Muhammad Aliyu, a former staff of a new generation bank alongside his wife, Ramatu Abdullahi, before Justice Nasiru Saminu of the Kano State High Court for conspiracy and obtaining by false pretence.

Aliyu was arraigned on a five-count charge, while Ramatu was arraigned on a one-count charge.

The first defendant, Aliyu, an account officer in the bank, allegedly obtained loans through non-existent account holders, which he created by himself, purporting same to be staff of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, AKTH, Kano State, by presenting AKTH documents which turned out to have been forged.

Investigation further revealed that his wife’s account was used to deposit part of the loan sum.

Count one reads: “That you, Shehu Muhammad Aliyu, Baba Abba Sambo (now at large), Ramatu Abdullahi and Hadiza Sani (now at large) sometime in 2013 or thereabout at Kano, Kano State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court and with the intent to defraud, conspired among yourselves to do an illegal act to wit; obtaining money by false pretence and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 8(a) and punishable under section 1(3) of advance fee fraud and other related offences Act 2006.”

They pleaded “not guilty” to the charges.

In view of their plea, counsel for the EFCC, Zarami Mohammed, asked the court for a date for the commencement of trial.

Counsel for the defence, however, prayed the court to hear their bail applications.

Thereafter, Justice Saminu granted the first defendant bail in the sum of N1million with two reliable sureties in like sum.

The judge held that: “One of the sureties shall be a close relative of the defendant and should have a landed property within the jurisdiction of the court covered by a Certificate of Occupancy.

“The other surety, who shall be a civil servant of not less than grade level 13, should deposit his passport photograph with the court registrar after proper inspection.

“The second defendant, Ramatu Abdullah shall continue to enjoy the bail granted by the same court in her earlier appearance.”

The court further ordered that the first defendant should be remanded in prison pending the fulfilment of his bail conditions.

The matter has been adjourned to March 12, 2020 for hearing.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    10 mins ago

    EFCC officers get FBI certification
    22 mins ago

    LASEMA boss, ex-lover in battle over N45m property
    54 mins ago

    Aisha Buhari unveils clothing line for para powerlifting world cup
    1 hour ago

    EFCC secures final forfeiture of 4-bedroom duplex in Ilorin
    1 hour ago

    What Buratai told BBC about Boko Haram, Dubai property, others
    3 hours ago

    Britain Set to Leave the EU Today
    3 hours ago

    AMAC chairman dismisses ‘suspension’ by Councillors
    3 hours ago

    OAU student to spend 4 months in jail over $150 cyber crime