EFCC officers get FBI certification

Forty-four officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, who participated in a joint field operation with the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) of U.S.A, tagged ‘Operation Rewired’ on Thursday, January 31, 2020, received certificates of recognition from the FBI.

Assistant Legal Attaché FBI, Heather Armstrong, during the presentation of certificates to the meritorious EFCC officers at the Lagos Office of the Commission, stated that the award of the certificates was in appreciation of the officers’ collaboration with the FBI, in tackling the menace of cyber crimes.

“The FBI wishes to present the EFCC with certification of our appreciation for continued collaboration against cyber crimes. The purpose of this event is to show enhanced collaboration between the EFCC and the FBI on cyber security,” he stated

It could be recalled that ‘Operation Rewired,’ which was a coordinated law enforcement effort by the U.S. Department of Justice and the EFCC, was conducted over a four months period.

While the operation lasted, 281 arrests were recorded in the US and overseas, including 167 in Nigeria.