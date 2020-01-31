EFCC secures final forfeiture of 4-bedroom duplex in Ilorin

EFCC secures final forfeiture of 4-bedroom duplex in Ilorin

Friday, January 31, 2020 2:55 pm


EFCC operatives

The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, January 30, 2020 secured the final forfeiture of a four-bedroom duplex situated at Lekki Gardens Estate, Phase 5, in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

Justice Mahmood Abdulgafar of a Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin, granted the prayers of the EFCC seeking for a final forfeiture of the building belonging to one Olusegun A. Soewu.

The anti-graft agency alleged that the property was acquired through the proceeds of unlawful activity.

Moving the application on Thursday, counsel for the EFCC, Sesan Ola, noted that the motion was brought pursuant to section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud related Offences Act, 2006 and section 44 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He said: “The interim order of this Honourable Court made on the 31st of December 2019 was published in The Nation Newspaper which invited everyone interested in the property to appear before your Lordship and show reasons why it should not be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“We have complied with that order my lord, the respondent was properly served, but decided not to challenge this matter, I urge this Honourable Court to grant our application.”

After hearing the motion, Justice Abdulgafar ordered the final forfeiture of the property to the Federal Government as “no one came forward to show cause why the property should not be forfeited”.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    10 mins ago

    EFCC officers get FBI certification
    22 mins ago

    LASEMA boss, ex-lover in battle over N45m property
    54 mins ago

    Aisha Buhari unveils clothing line for para powerlifting world cup
    1 hour ago

    EFCC arraigns ex-banker, wife for alleged fraud 
    1 hour ago

    What Buratai told BBC about Boko Haram, Dubai property, others
    3 hours ago

    Britain Set to Leave the EU Today
    3 hours ago

    AMAC chairman dismisses ‘suspension’ by Councillors
    3 hours ago

    OAU student to spend 4 months in jail over $150 cyber crime