FG Pays Lecturers, Aborts Strike in Tertiary Institutions

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Federal Government has made a U-turn on its determination not to pay January salary of the staff of the federal universities, polytechnic and colleges of education, thereby aborting the nationwide strike action that may have commenced next Monday February 3, 2020.

It is gathered that the Federal Government has decided to halt its enforcement mechanism for a month with a view that the issues surrounding the scheme would have been sorted out.

The rift between the academic staff of the federal institutions in Nigeria is as a result of the refusal of the academic staff to enrol under the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, IPPIS, scheme, claiming that it does not accommodates the peculiarities of the academic staff.

In a letter from the office of the Accountant General of the federation, signed by the Director of IPPIS, Olufehinti, O. J, dated January 21, 2020, and directed to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, the Minister was ordered not to release funds for the payment of January salaries of the tertiary institutions.

Sequel to this, the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, directed its members nationwide to go on strike as soon as the Federal Government stops lecturers’ salaries.

However, a twist was introduced to the saga as staff of the universities today received their salaries for the month of January.

Authoritatively, it was gathered that the staff of Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, and University of Ibadan, UI, have been paid January salaries.

Prior to the payment of the salary, there was tension in the Premier University over the determination of ASUU not to allow the second semester’s examinations hold if the Federal Government sticks to its threat of not paying salaries until all the academic staff enrolled under the IPPIS.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor of the Premier University, Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka has announced the commencement of the Second Semester’s Examination next Monday.

In his “Good luck in your Semester Examinations” message, Olayinka said, “I am aware that the month of February 2020 will be extremely busy to our undergraduate students on account of the Second Semester Examinations for the 2018/2019 Session. The exams commence on Monday 3rd February 2020 with papers in the Centre for General Studies and the Faculty of Education. Most of the other Faculties will take their turns a fortnight later”.

He stated further, “We wish you every success in the examinations. With your regular attendance at lectures, participation in class assignments, practicals, group discussions, tests and continuous assessment, we trust that you have no need to be anxious. It is gratifying to note that the Students’ Union similarly organised Mock Examinations for willing students in the 100 to 300 levels. You are encouraged to put in your best in all your examinations, realising that only honest hard work pays here. Your success is always a thing of joy, happiness and pride to us as Management, Faculty and Staff. It is trite to say that we are always here for you in loco parentis”.