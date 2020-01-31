Gunmen release 3 kidnapped seminary students

Friday, January 31, 2020 11:11 pm


File photo of typical gunmen in Nigeria

The Good Shepherd Major Seminary, Kaduna, said three of its students abducted on Jan. 9, have been released by their captors.
Rev. Fr.  Joel Usman, Registrar of the Seminary, who announced their release in a brief statement on Friday in Kaduna, however,  said one student is still at large.
“One is still at large. We thank you our brothers and sisters for your prayers in our travails.
“Kindly continue to pray for the remaining one and all those who are still in the hands of kidnappers,” Usman said.
The Kaduna State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, also confirmed the release of the students, adding that one of the victims is still in captivity.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the students were abducted from their hostel by gunmen dressed in military uniform on Jan. 9, 2020.
