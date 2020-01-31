‘I was sexually charged,’ says 18 yrs-old arrested for raping grandmother

An 18-year-old man, Marvellous Luka, who allegedly raped his 70-year-old grandmother in a village in Plateau State had confessed that he descended on the old woman because he was ‘sexually charged.’

“I was ‘sexually charged and I couldn’t help myself at that moment and resorted to having sex with her,” police alleged that the suspect said in his ”confessional” statement.

The suspect, according to a statement released by the Plateau State Police Command said that he attacked his grandmother in her room while sleeping.

The police officer in charge of the case, Insp. Mulleng Alex, said that Luka, lives in Dangu-gu Village, Ampang West District of Mangu, Plateau.

The suspect said, “My grandmother cried for help, but I overpowered her and had my way.

“She tried holding me down, but I escaped and ran to a market where I push wheel barrow for a living.

“I later saw a group of people who came after me, beat me up and handed me over to the police.

“It is the devil’s handwork, I want my grandfather and the elders in my village to forgive me,” he said.

Also speaking, Mrs Mary Samuel, who witnessed the attack, said she heard the victim’s call for help while fetching water from the tap,

”I was shocked at what I saw. I tried to hold him down but he escaped. I raised an alarm and he was later apprehended in a market where he works.

”I took a wrapper which was on the floor and covered the woman,” she said.

Alex said that the suspect has been charged and would soon appear before a High Court in Pankshin, Plateau for trial.