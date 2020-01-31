IBEDC Business Hub Robbed, Collection Agent Shot Dead

Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company’s (IBEDC) Business Hub at Monatan,Oyo state has been robbed and one person killed.

Mr.Fatai Surbair was shot several times by heavily armed men in masks in the early hours of Friday,31st January 2020 at the premises of our Office in Monatan while going about his normal duties, he died on his way to the hospital.

Surbair was a Supervisor of one of the company’s collection agents in Monatan- Oyo state.

The armed men also injured another seven people who are responding to treatment at a nearby hospital.

In a press statement, IBEDC Management said it “is extremely saddened by this death and commiserates with the family of the deceased, whilst we pray for the peaceful repose of his soul. Also, the injured staff are promptly being attended to.”

The company added: “We hereby reassure our esteemed Customers that security has been beefed up and security personnel are now strategically positioned across the area to ensure the safety of all.”

In the same vein, IBEDC appeals to all residents of Monatan and environs to be more security conscious and promptly report all suspicious activities.

The incidence has since been reported to the law enforcement agencies and investigations have commenced to bring the criminals to justice.