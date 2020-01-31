IBEDC Business Hub Robbed, Collection Agent Shot Dead

IBEDC Business Hub Robbed, Collection Agent Shot Dead

Friday, January 31, 2020 4:21 pm


File: Hooded robbers

 

Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company’s (IBEDC) Business Hub at Monatan,Oyo state has been robbed and one person killed.

Mr.Fatai Surbair was shot several times by heavily armed men in masks in the early hours of Friday,31st January 2020 at the premises of our Office in Monatan while going about his normal duties, he died on his way to the hospital.

Surbair was a Supervisor of one of the company’s collection agents in Monatan- Oyo state.

The armed men also injured another seven people who are responding to treatment at a nearby hospital.

In a press statement, IBEDC Management said it “is extremely saddened by this death and commiserates with the family of the deceased, whilst we pray for the peaceful repose of his soul. Also, the injured staff are promptly being attended to.”

The company added: “We hereby reassure our esteemed Customers that security has been beefed up and security personnel are now strategically positioned across the area to ensure the safety of all.”

In the same vein, IBEDC appeals to all residents of Monatan and environs to be more security conscious and promptly report all suspicious activities.

The incidence has since been reported to the law enforcement agencies and investigations have commenced to bring the criminals to justice.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Lai-Mohammed 8 mins ago

    Coronavirus: No plan to stop Nigerians from going to China – FG
    18 mins ago

    Jubilation as corps members receive N33,000 minimum wage
    24 mins ago

    PHOTOS: Gov. Uzodinma visits Buhari in Aso Rock
    29 mins ago

    Infrastructure: How ISG’ll finance willing African governments
    40 mins ago

    EFCC officers get FBI certification
    51 mins ago

    LASEMA boss, ex-lover in battle over N45m property
    1 hour ago

    Aisha Buhari unveils clothing line for para powerlifting world cup
    2 hours ago

    EFCC arraigns ex-banker, wife for alleged fraud 