Osun govt warns herdsmen on grazing

Friday, January 31, 2020 9:06 pm


File: A Fulani cattle herdsman

Osun government has warned herdsmen not to extend grazing to any of the farm settlements to prevent any possible occurrence of crisis in the state.

Mr Adebayo Adewole, Osun Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security who said this during a meeting with representatives of Iwo farm settlements and other stakeholders in his office added that necessary memos would be raised for the restriction of open grazing around farm settlements in Osun.

In a statement by Mrs Segilola Babalola, the ministry’s press officer, on Thursday in Osogbo the  commissioner said the decision to restrict open grazing of cattle by herdsmen to farm settlements to prevent farmers-herders crisis.

He said that the era of allowing cattle to destroy farm products arbitrarily was gone, adding that government was keen on propagating diversification of the economy in the area of agriculture.

Adewole assured that security of lives and property of Osun residents was paramount to the government of the day, stressing that farmers and herdsmen were to work harmoniously for the upliftment of agric business in the state.

The commissioner said that the state governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola was ready to support and put smile on the faces of farmers in the state.

He said the governor was passionate about supporting farmers in their operations to enable them produce food in abundance in the state.

He however advise farmers to group themselves into cooperative societies through which they could assess funds in any available financial institution for expansion of their agric business.

