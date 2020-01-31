What Buratai told BBC about Boko Haram, Dubai property, others

A couple of years ago, your President sent you a clear mission to eradicate Boko Haram, he said it could be done in months. Will it be fair to say that you have failed in that mission? We’ve not failed, we’ve achieved that particular mandate as at that time. We were appointed on the 13th of July and on the day of our decoration, we were given that mandate to end Boko Haram by the end of December, 2015, and we set out to work… I’m going to stop you to make this as simple as possible…by the end of December, 2015, there were claims from both the military and the presidency that Boko Haram had been eliminated… You’re right, but, I don’t think anybody has said Boko Haram has been eliminated.

President Muhammadu Buhari in December 2015, said Boko Haram has been technically defeated. The insurgency has been completely defeated.



But, it's not just a question of how many square miles of territory you have recovered. The question is whether the people of that particular region of your country are still being terrorized. Just a couple of months ago, 18 girls were abducted close to Cameroon boarder in a village called Puka. In the first six months of the year (2017), there were about 48 Boko Haram attacks. You may take all the territories back, but you haven't ended their reign of terror.Look at what we have on the ground before May 2015, the Boko Haram were even in Abuja,they were in Kano, they were in Kaduna. They were penetrating down to the south, we had to stop them. And for the past one and half years, we've not had any attack in Jos, neither in Abuja, in Kano, or in many other places, even as close as in Gombe. They have been confined to certain places in Borno state and parts of Yobe state. Yeah, technically defeated, it doesn't mean it has been eliminated. Let's look at it in this perspective: terrorism is resilient, but, tremendous success has been achieved.Take for example, as at the time we were appointed, Borno where was the seat of the terrorists, how many local government areas were under their control? There was no presence of any government authority in the state. UN agency says the scale of insecurity is such that displaced people cannot come back, malnutrition and famine exist and insecurity is a huge part of that. So, you as the head of the army still surely have to accept that you're far from completing your mission. That is why we have to look at the reconstruction aspect and we have to see the return of civil administration, the return of civil power and other agencies like the police, This is something that we were working at.

If you talk in terms of military action, militarily, Boko Haram has been defeated. But, in terms of restoring peace and stability to the regions, how can the local people win the confidence, whereas the most recent report by the Amnesty International says that the military arbitrarily is arresting thousands of young men and women and children, simply on profiling them, but are being put into detention facilities, like the Giwa Barracks near Maiduguri, where the cells are overcrowded, disease starvation was rife. At least 240 detainees died during the last year, but these were secretly buried in the Maiduguri cemetery by the Borno state environmental protection agency. That is a scandal and it is shocking! How can you possibly defend that? Well, it is interesting, but, let me tell you, we’ve been vindicated, the special board of enquiry that was set up by the army , headed by independent personality, A.T Jubrin (Rtd), clearly stated that there were no any arbitrary arrests, no arbitrary killings, whatever comes within that detention facility, these are things that are bound to happen anywhere, there was an outbreak of disease.

Your board of inquiry was headed by a retired general, President Buhari promised many months ago that there would be an independent investigation. There has been no independent investigation. This is still in the process, it’s a promise I believe will be kept. Why has there not been an independent investigation? Well, I cannot give that reason. But if you want the confidence of the people of Borno state and other parts of your country, surely, the most basic thing is to hold your own forces to account Well, we are holding them accountable. As far as military operation is concerned, we have a standing military court marshal which is responsible for trying any of our officers who has been found wanting in following justice system. And of recent, some of them have been convicted of violation of crimes. Amnesty named nine individual officers who they say should face the most serious investigation and criminal indictment. How many of those nine are still serving till date in your forces? I don’t know of any of those nine precisely, whether they are serving, as far as we are concerned, we’ve investigated and the board of inquiry has done its work and found out that those things were not directly linked to them. That is your internal investigation, but the external investigation has not happened

Those allegations have not been substantiated, those are mere allegations and they couldn’t substantiate them, they were made and they were told to substantiate those allegations against these officers. Let me ask you your reaction to a report by the United States government on trafficking in persons report, which says that there is evidence that Nigerian Army has been using children as young as 12 years in support role, is that true? Well, it’s not true. If you ask me directly in my personal capacity as the head of the army, there are complexity in such issues; how do you determine a child who is 12 years? I am not saying we are employing a child to be used in Civilian JTF. We are not employing children. The Nigerian security forces have continued to detain children for alleged association with Boko Haram, not only you’re employing children in support role, which the US says is wrong, you’re also consistently and systematically arresting and detaining children. We have what we refer to as international humanitarian laws and law of armed conflict, we very much know these rules, the international best practices. There is no way the Nigerian army will pick a child and get him employed to serve anywhere, this is just an allegation. Yes, the United States is an ally, but during a past administration,it stopped selling you weapons because of all of these allegations of abuses by your security forces. It’s the same Amnesty International reports they are relying on and it’s the same Amnesty International that forwarded that recommendation to the Obama administration, that certain weapons should not be sold to Nigerian government. But, when you talk of terrorism, it’s a responsibility at global level, every nation should be responsible to see that terrorism is defeated globally. Among allegations of abuses against your forces, there his one story which grabbed a huge attention in 2013 when the Chibok school girls were raided by Boko Haram militants and they took away more than 200 girls. Ever since, there has been huge focus on getting those girls back. Now, I think about 82 were free. What deal did you do to get those 82 girls back? As far as the release of those 82 Chibok girls is concerned, we performed our role where we provided safe passage for those that have been released. Did you release Boko Haram in return? I did not release, that is a government decision, it’s not an army responsibility. The report was that five senior Boko Haram fighters were released from prison in return. That is the report. As a military man,what message do you believe that should will send to Boko Haram and other militants? Buratai: That decision is not a military decision, it’s a political decision and it’s in the best interest of the nation, it’s in the best interest of the circumstances. I think the government felt that is the best course to be taken

It has its own advantage, although, it may have some disadvantages, but it has its advantages. Niger Delta: Over the years, we’ve seen militants by the name MEND, attacking oil installations, demanding money and has caused real instability. There was a government programme to buy off those militants and I think is costing government well over a $100 million in various forms of financial recompense, has it worked? I believe it has worked Why then did oil production fall Those are criminal activities. That is why you still have lots of criminal activities by certain individuals, not only in the Niger Delta, but in other parts of the country. But all the attack was supposed to have ended with the compensation of money, and your assurances as a military man and that of the President as the political leader of the country, that you’re on top of the security situation in all these different regions of your country, the truth on the ground is that you are not. We are in firm control. When you look at security globally, it is something you continue to tackle as they arise. You cannot just wake up overnight and wish all security challenges are gone. Even here in UK and other parts of the world, we’ll continue to have these challenges. Go to the Middle East and other parts of Europe, you have those challenges. So, as we continue to face these threats, we continue to address them as they arise. One of the problems facing Nigeria, is corruption. Reports from Transparency International says military officials as well as politicians have been enriching themselves by diverting money that was supposed to go for security fight against terror Well, you know very well, some cases are already in court and some are still being investigated. The courts will handle them appropriately and the investigating agencies will go further to investigate as much as possible. According to Amnesty International, fictitious soldiers on your payroll, and senior officers pocketing their salaries…