Akeredolu appoints new VC for Adekunle Ajasin varsity

Prof. Olugbenga Ige has been appointed the acting Vice Chancellor (VC) of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA).

Ige will replace Prof. Igbekele Ajibefun whose tenure as the VC of the university will expire on January 5.

The appointment of the new Vice Chancellor was approved by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in exercise of the powers conferred on him as the Visitor to the University.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Segun Ajiboye stated that the appointment would take effect from January 6 and expected to last for six months.

Ajiboye stated that Ige was the Deputy VC (Administration) until his appointment.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ajibefun was appointed VC of the institution on Jan. 5, 2015.