APC may break into four, Cleric warns

By Jethro Ibileke

The Founder and President of Shiloh Word Chapel, Abuja, Prophet Samuel Ikechukwu, has warned the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), against impending break up of the party, except it takes proactive steps to avert it.

Prophet Ikechukwu who announced this as part of his prophetic insight into the year 2020 and beyond, while coming down from prayer mountain, also forewarned against the death of an unnamed president of a nation.

“The present ruling party, APC should maintain unity, if not, your party will crash and divide into four over night, to fight one another.

“I saw a president slumped and the flag lowered in 2020. God have mercy,” he warned.

For incumbent and past governors, the cleric warned against alarming scandals and political setups, said more leaders will go to jail.

He said: “I see more leaders going to jail and lots of assassinations. Remember all governors and ex-governors in prayers against health cases that will be alarming, political setups and great political scandals.

“Nigerian judicial system shall be sanitised. From now on, I see the UN and America getting involved in Nigeria’s affairs politically and on religion related-related matters.”

Prophet Ikechukwu also earned Christians in the country to brace up for difficult times and persecution from the government.

“Christians be ready for real persecutions by new laws and war of faith.

“I see religious leaders in Nigeria and Africa fighting and betraying, haunting each other, as trials increase in the church, instead of coming together to pray,” he said.

The man of God also warned the United States of America to pray against famine that will ravage the country in the nest three years.

“America [must] pray against famine in three years from now. There will be greater disaster in Asian countries and America. Pray against terrorist attacks in the U.K, France, Turkey, Kenya, Mali and Nigeria,” he said.