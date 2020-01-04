Britain warns citizens against travel to Iraq, Iran

Britain warns citizens against travel to Iraq, Iran

Saturday, January 4, 2020 2:51 pm


Boris Johnson: British PM

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has warned British citizens against travel to Iraq or Iran amid heightened tension following the U.S. airstrike that killed Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force.

“Given heightened tensions in the region, the (foreign office) now advise people not to travel to Iraq, with the exception of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and to consider carefully whether it’s essential to travel to Iran,” Raab says.

Raab earlier urged all sides to “de-escalate” tension following Soleimani’s death, saying “further conflict is in none of our interests.” (dpa/NAN)

