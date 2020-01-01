Navigate

Buhari: 12 key projects/ initiatives to expect in 2020

President Buhari

In the New Year letter he wrote to Nigerians released to the media early Wednesday morning, President Muhammadu Buhari unveiled his plans to tackle some of the major challenges confronting the country in the next 12 months and beyond.

The President also listed some of the major projects aimed at addressing infrastructural and other challenges confronting the country which Nigerians should expect to come upstream from 2020.

The Projects, as listed in the President’s letter include:

1. 47 road projects scheduled for completion in 2020/21, including roads leading to ports;

2. Major bridges including substantial work on the Second Niger Bridge;

3. Completion of 13 housing estates under the National Housing Project Plan;

4.Lagos, Kano, Maiduguri and Enugu international airports to be commissioned in 2020;

5. Launching of an agricultural rural mechanisation scheme that will cover 700 local governments over a period of three years;

6. Launching of the Livestock Development Project Grazing Model in Gombe State where 200,000 hectares of land has been identified;

7. Training of 50,000 workers to complement the country’s 7,000 extension workers;

8. Commissioning of the Lagos – Ibadan and Itakpe – Warri rail lines in the first quarter;

9. Commencement of the Ibadan – Abuja and Kano – Kaduna rail lines also in the first quarter;

10. Further liberalisation of the power sector to allow businesses to generate and sell power;

11. Commencement of the construction of the Mambilla Power project by the first half of 2020; and

12. Commencement of the construction of the AKK gas pipeline, OB3 gas pipeline and the expansion of the Escravos – Lagos pipeline in the first quarter of 2020.

Read Full Text Of President Buhari’s Letter To Nigerians Here

