Buhari commiserates with family of oldest surviving soldier

Buhari commiserates with family of oldest surviving soldier

Friday, January 3, 2020 9:44 pm


104- year-old World War ll Veteran of the Nigerian Army, Adamo Aduku (NAN)

World War ll Veteran of the Nigerian Army, Adamo Aduku (NAN)

President Muhammadu Buhari has described Pa Adama Aduku, the oldest surviving soldier of the Nigerian Army and World War 11 Veteran, who passed on at 101, as a soldier’s soldier and an epitome of honour.

The President said this in a condolence message he issued over the death of the Pa Aduku earlier in the week.

The President, in the statement signed by Femi Adesina, his special adviser on media and publicity, commiserated with friends and associates of the war veteran and Kogi State government on the loss, believing that the virtues of hard work and loyalty to the flag that he lived for will continue to be promoted.

President Buhari commended Aduku’s strong spirit and commitment to statehood, especially for actively participating in the 2019 Nigerian Army Day celebration and other activities of the Nigerian Legion.

The President prayed that the almighty God will receive the soul of the departed, and comfort his family.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    45 mins ago

    Soleimani: UN chief urges restraint as tension rises
    58 mins ago

    Akeredolu appoints new VC for Adekunle Ajasin varsity
    2 hours ago

    ‘Agege-Pen Cinema Bridge To Be Delivered In July’- Sanwo-Olu
    2 hours ago

    Just in: Buhari speaks on murder of 19 people in Kogi
    3 hours ago

    How gunmen killed over 19 people, burned houses in Tawari -Residents
    4 hours ago

    Edo 2020: APC inaugurates membership mobilisation committee
    4 hours ago

    Wike sacks top official of Rivers Task Force
    5 hours ago

    DSS nabs Buhari’s fake marriage rumour vendor