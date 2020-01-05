Buhari mourns as Professor, son, 3 others die in gas blast

Sunday, January 5, 2020 9:50 pm


Scene of the gas explosion

The Presidency on Sunday confirmed that the Chairman, Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission, Professor Simon Mallam and his son were among the five people killed in gas explosion which occurred in Sabon Tasha area of Kaduna on Saturday.

Three other persons were also killed the gas explosion while many others were injured

President Buhari said said he was deeply touched by the death of the Professor Simon Mallam, his son and others in a statement issued on his behalf by his media adviser, Shehu Garba on Sunday.

“The death of the erudite Professor has robbed Nigeria of a great scientist whose services were acutely needed at a time we are increasing emphasis on science and technology for development.

“I extend my heartfelt sympathy to his family and those of other victims of the gas explosion. May God comfort these families and give them the fortitude to bear the loss,” President Buhari said in the statement.

