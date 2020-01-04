Bush Fire incident: FAAN closes, reopens Port Harcourt Airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria on Saturday temporarily closed the runway of the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa as part of safety precautions.

General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu in a statement said that a bush fire incident near the active area of the Airport at Omagwa led to the closure.

“A joint team from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria and the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency is presently evaluating the situation with a view to ensuring that the airside is cleared of smoke and restoration of normalcy at the airport,” the statement said.

But in a subsequent statement on Saturday night, Mrs Yakubu announced the reopening of the airport for normal flight activities.

The FAAN Spokesperson said, “Following a careful evaluation and mitigation of the impact of the bush fire earlier reported around the Port Harcourt International Airport and the dissipation of smokes around the airside, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria wishes to inform the general public that the airport has now been re-opened to operations.

“Normal flight activities has therefore re-commenced at the airport,” Mrs. Yakubu said.