Criminals in S/West, “Amotekun”/Leopard coming for you!

The four-syllable word, “Amotekun”, in Yoruba means leopard. That is the name given to the security outfit that South West Governors set up to combat crimes in the South West.

With the red four-wheel drive security vehicles, “Amotekun” will start operating from Monday, 6 January 2019.

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State disclosed this in his New Year message to the people of the state the outfit would complement the efforts of the regular security agencies.

In his words: “On January 9, 2020, the Western Nigeria Security Network known as ‘Amotekun’ shall commence operations in all the six states in our zone

“Ekiti is very active in this initiative which will go a long way in securing the people and protecting the state

“The fact remains, however, that criminality cannot be totally eradicated even as we are working meticulously at reducing it to the barest minimum in Ekiti State, and the evidence is there for all to see and acknowledge that we are making steady progress.”