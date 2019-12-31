Edo market fire: Traders urged to come for items returned by looters 

Edo market fire: Traders urged to come for items returned by looters 

Wednesday, January 1, 2020 12:20 am


Madam Blackky Ogiamen with Ayelala priests in the market

By Jethro Ibileke

Traders whose items were looted during the recent market fire in Osa Market (Ekiosa), Benin, Edo state, have been urged to come and identity and claim their goods at the warehouse where the returned items are kept.

Leader of Edo Market Women Association, Madam Blackky Ogiamien, made the plea to the traders on Tuesday after priests of Ayelala shrine had sanctified the items and revoked the curses initially placed on those who stole the goods.

She urged the traders to come along with proof of ownership so they could retrieve their goods.

According her, “Many of the goods have been returned which include sewing machines, Plasma TVs, refrigerators, wrappers, food stuff, goats and chickens.

Some of the returned goods

“We have called Ayelala  worshippers to sanctify the items so that the owners can collect them.”

Ogiamien who also warned against stealing of the retrieved items, added that it would amount on imposing curse on oneself.

It will be recalled that priests of Ayelala shrine invoked curses on people who had stolen the goods during the recent fire incident in the market, which caused a scare, forcing the arsonists and thugs to return the items.

