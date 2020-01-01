Fayose to critics: “Go hug transformer”

Wednesday, January 1, 2020 11:40 pm


Fayose on a beach abroad

Fayose abroad

Fayose, enjoying himself

Former Ekiti State Governor, Peter Ayodele Fayose (alias Peter the Rock, Osoko Mole, Ebora to Nje Fried Rice or the mythical figure that consumes fried rice) has fired at his critics. They implied that he feigned sickness to seek court injunction for medical trip abroad only to end up in a beach side and night club, enjoying himself!

In a tweet today, he argued that he went abroad for medical check up, not admission. He added: “Celebrating New Year is my right. Haters can hug (electricity) transformer”

Fayose’s tweet

